Macy Miller returns to South Dakota State as assistant women's basketball coach

May 10—BROOKINGS — The Jackrabbit women's basketball team is bringing back a legend to join their coaching staff.

Macy Miller, arguably the greatest girls and women's basketball player in state history, has been named an assistant coach under Aaron Johnston, the school announced Friday.

The Mitchell native replaces Carissa Thielbar, who is stepping away from coaching to spend more time with her family. Thielbar, who spent 10 seasons on the Jackrabbit staff, is married to Minnesota Twins pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

A 2019 SDSU grad, Miller has spent the last three seasons as an assistant under another former Jackrabbit, Kristin Rotert, at NAIA Northwestern. The Red Raiders are 62-32 with three national tournament appearances in the three years Miller was on staff. Prior to that, Miller spent the 2020-21 season on the SDSU staff as a graduate assistant.

As a player, few if any have made a bigger impact on women's basketball in South Dakota than Miller. A record-setting player for the Kernels, Miller came to SDSU as one of the most highly-touted players to join the Jacks and immediately took her place as one of the best in school history. She was twice named the Summit League player of the year, left as the school's all-time leading scorer (2,355 points) and took the Jacks to their first Sweet 16 as a senior in 2019.

From there she was drafted by the Seattle Storm of the WNBA and played one season of pro basketball in Spain before embarking on her coaching career.

"I am thrilled to welcome Macy back to our Jackrabbit family," Johnston said. "Macy brings a unique combination of servant leadership and first-hand knowledge of what it takes to be an elite competitor at this level. She is driven to help others succeed, and I am excited to see her become a positive mentor for our Jackrabbit student-athletes."

Thielbar leaves after a successful run helping the Jacks become a nationally respected Division I program. The Jacks went to seven NCAA tournaments and won 14 combined (regular or postseason) Summit League titles during her tenure.

"I appreciate Carissa's leadership and mentorship dedicated towards the young women in our program," Johnston said. "There is no doubt her positive impact will stay with our student-athletes for years to come. I wish Carissa and her family the very best."