MACRON AND UDINESE CALCIO STILL TOGETHER

The strength of a partnership lies in shared values and vision

BOLOGNA, June 3rd 2024 – Udinese Calcio and Macron have announced the renewal of a technical partnership that will last well over ten years. The relationship with the Friulian club, born in 2018, has been extended, for the time being, until the end of the 2030-31 season. It is a solid and very productive bond, which over the years has crossed the boundary of the formal commercial relationship thanks to the intense friendship and esteem that has been created between two realities committed to an important sports and social project.





Sharing the same intentions and values, both sporting and social, perfect harmony in the environmental sustainability projects for which Udinese and Macron have been working together for several years and which have led to the design and development of increasingly exclusive, sophisticated and technically advanced garments. The bianconeri were the first Macron top club to choose, already in 2020, to make their own match shirt in Eco Fabric, a 100% recycled polyester fabric made from PET. A conscious choice, which together with many others, has led Udinese to become the fourth most sustainable club in the world, the first in Italy.





A common path marked over the years by the creation of jerseys that have ‘told and narrated’ history, tradition, symbols, close ties with the territory that the club represents, Friuli, enhancing the identity and sense of belonging of the ‘first bianconeri of Italy’. Jerseys and a rich line of merchandising can be found inside the exclusive Macron Sports Hub of the Bluenergy Stadium and in the new Macron Store that will be opened soon in the centre of Udine and where the Macron clothing lines for free time will also be available.





“What exists between Macron and Udinese is something that goes beyond a commercial partnership. It is a common project made up of corporate choices, but also personal ones, to achieve a common goal. - said Gianluca Pavanello, CEO of Macron - This has been a stimulating journey for both of us and has led to the creation of innovative collections from both a technical and stylistic point of view, in which the tradition of a club rich of history has been combined with graphic and design experimentation that has produced unique and exclusive garments. A journey that will continue for many more seasons in which to design, develop, produce together and in perfect harmony”.





“13 years together means total sharing,' stresses Udinese Calcio General Manager Franco Collavino. ’With the renewal of the agreement, the Udinese-Macron partnership will reach a significant length of time, which testifies to how strong our brands are internationally. It is a matter of great satisfaction to strengthen this partnership with a leading company in the sector that believes in us and in which we have found a travelling partner with whom we can share ideals and challenges by making available Udinese's historicity and prestige. Together we will be ever greener, innovative and strong”.