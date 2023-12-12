Macron mulls next steps after French lawmakers reject controversial immigration bill

French President Emmanuel Macron and his government are regrouping after the National Assembly rejected his flagship immigration bill without even bringing it up for debate. Macron has asked for the legislative process to continue, and refused to accept the resignation of Interior minister Gerard Darmanin who offered to step down over his “failure” to get the legislation passed.

A majority of lawmakers in the National Assembly adopted a motion to reject the government’s proposed immigration bill Monday night, cutting short debate over the legislation that tried to balance Macron’s need to show he can be tough on law-and-order issues, while keeping France’s doors open to foreign workers essential to keeping the economy running.

After its passage through the Senate, which is controlled by the right, the bill leaned towards enforcement, with an annual quota for the number of arrivals to be set by parliament.

It would have sped up asylum procedures and grant legal status to undocumented workers in sectors with labour shortages, but it would also have also made it easier to deport foreigners considered dangerous.

(with newswires)



