Macron, Jill Biden fist bump at Tokyo Olympics

Macron and Biden are among the few dignitaries attending the delayed Games, with Japan and much of the world still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden jumped to her feet, clapped and exchanged fist-bumps with Macron when the clock ran out with the U.S. team winning 17-10 against No. 1 ranked France.

Stefanie Dolson, who played for the WNBA's Chicago Sky in the 2021 season, led the Americans with seven points.

