‘Macron Boy’ leads race to take over French president’s mantle

Gabriel Attal is nicknamed 'Macron Boy' for his loyalty to the French president - Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

France’s 34-year-old education minister who banned abayas in schools has become the surprise frontrunner in the race to replace Emmanuel Macron.

Gabriel Attal took the lead over Édouard Philippe, the former prime minister and longtime favourite, as the preferred candidate to lead Mr Macron’s party into the next election.

The rising star, nicknamed “Macron Boy” for his loyalty, rose above other establishment figures including Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, and Bruno Le Maire, the finance minister.

“The three Musketeers will discover that they are no longer three, but four … And that Attal is d’Artagnan,” said Frédéric Dabi, director general of Ifop, which ran the new poll.

After being appointed education minister this summer, Mr Attal, 34, made a series of high-profile announcements that included banning the abaya – a loose-fitting full-length robe – in state schools, addressing the teacher shortage and salary disputes.

The ban on the abaya was seen as a strong statement following the riots that broke out across the country in the summer that renewed social and racial tensions between French youth and French police.

Private school education

News of his appointment as education minister rankled the Left, who pointed out that Mr Attal went to private schools and accused him of having little understanding of the state school system.

Mr Attal’s father was a lawyer turned film producer and his mother also works in film production.

“Yes, I went to private school. I don’t have to deny and apologise,” he said at the time, calling on his critics “not to criticise the parents who make this choice”.

Mr Attal’s meteoric rise in French politics began at the age of 23, when he joined the socialist party and worked as an adviser at the ministry of health under François Hollande.

In 2017, he joined Mr Macron’s burgeoning La République En Marche! party and went on to earn the nickname “Macron Boy”.

In 2018, at the age of 29, he became the secretary of state at the ministry of education, making him the youngest cabinet member under the Fifth Republic.

The Ifop survey asked 1,000 respondents about their preferred candidate.

Mr Attal took the lead with 57 per cent of voters’ approval, followed closely by Mr Philippe, at 55 per cent.

Mr Darmanin was third, followed by Mr Le Maire – both of whom have made no secret of their presidential ambitions.

Élisabeth Borne, the prime minister, rounded out the top five.

The next presidential election is still a long way off and takes place in 2027, but the constitution prohibits Mr Macron from seeking a third term.

Between 2020-22, Mr Attal served as government spokesman and became a familiar and regular face on French screens during the height of the pandemic.

After a brief stint as a minister delegate in charge of public accounts in 2022, Mr Attal was given the high-profile education portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle in July.

He replaced Pap Ndiaye, an academic whose nomination angered Right-wing conservatives over his alleged “wokeist” agenda.

In 2027, Mr Attal will be 38. Were he to replace Mr Macron, he would beat his mentor’s record by one year and snatch the title of being the youngest president in French history.