MacPherson signs one-year extension

Cammy MacPherson is determined to put his injury woes behind him after signing a new one-year deal at St Johnstone.

The midfielder's contract was set to expire this summer, but after impressing in the final three games of the season as Saints stayed up, the 25-year-old has extended his stay at McDiarmid Park.

"I am really happy to be staying for another year and I am now hoping to stay fit, play consistent games and put the injuries behind me," he said.

MacPherson joined St Johnstone on loan from St Mirren in 2021, before making the move permanent the following year.

“The manager and staff put their trust in me at the end of last season and I was happy with how it went - playing three 90-minute matches in a week and obviously staying up with the win at Fir Park on last day of the season," he added.

“I am now looking to take that momentum into next season, both collectively as a team and personally.

"There are exciting times ahead for the club and I’m looking to play a big part in that.”