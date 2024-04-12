How MacPhee is making the difference for Villa

[Getty Images]

Of the Aston Villa matchday squad selected for the first game of the 2021-22 Premier League season, only eight players still remain at the club. Of the Aston Villa coaching staff which started the same campaign, just one member remains: set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee.

Originally appointed to work under Dean Smith, the Scot’s services have been retained by both Steven Gerrard and current head coach Unai Emery.

The 44-year-old has played an integral part in the club's recent evolution and victory over Lille provided the perfect example of MacPhee’s importance, with both goals coming from a corner set-piece.

My position in the press box at Villa Park offered a near perfect view of the home dugout.

Without fail, every time Aston Villa generated a dead-ball situation in the final third of the pitch, MacPhee and his flowing locks would spring into action. He would position himself in the top left-hand corner of the technical area, with Emery retreating back to his seat.

Through a combination of whistles, yells and demonstrative arm actions, all delivered with a number of claret and blue shirts looking over their shoulder directly at him, MacPhee would clarify which exact routine was required for the specific situation.

Ollie Watkins told TNT Sports after the match that MacPhee’s extensive work at the training ground is "not the most exciting" and can be "a little bit boring".

However, of the 94 goals Villa have scored this season, 24 have originated from a set-piece, which works out to about 25%.

Whether Aston Villa go on to win the Europa Conference League, secure Champions League qualification, achieve both, or neither, MacPhee is clearly helping the club deliver on those fine margins needed to be successful.