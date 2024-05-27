Maclean replaces McLauchlan in Scotland squad

Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan has dropped out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming double header against Israel and been replaced by club team-mate Kirsty Maclean.

The 26-year-old scored a sensational opening goal at Hampden Park on Sunday as Jo Potter's side lifted the Scottish Cup in a fraught contest with Hearts.

Following the cup final, McLauchlan spoke excitedly about joining up with Pedro Martinez Losa's squad for their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

But 19-year-old Maclean, who has six international caps, has been drafted in place of her fellow Rangers regular.

Her last appearance for the national team came in December last year as Scotland were relegated to Women's Nations League B following a 1-1 draw in Belgium.