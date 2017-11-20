MacKinnon's OT goal caps Avs' rally over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) -- Jared Bednar thought his Colorado Avalanche got what they deserved Sunday night.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill didn't disagree.

Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:55 into overtime and Colorado overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat Detroit 4-3.

Niklas Kronwall put Detroit ahead 3-1 with 8:53 left in the third period, but Nail Yakupov made it 3-2 on a power play with 6:15 remaining before Carl Soderberg tied it with Colorado's goalie pulled in the final minute.

MacKinnon snapped a low shot to the short side past goalie Jimmy Howard for the winner.

Colorado had to rally, but it was the better team most of the night. It held a 24-14 edge in shots through two periods and finished with a 37-24 advantage, a measure that Avalanche coach Bednar felt was a true barometer of the game.

''I've liked the way our team's kind of kept battling,'' Bednar said. ''Even in Nashville yesterday (a 5-2 loss), we were out of that game but we kept playing, not giving up.

''You've got to play the whole game and give yourself the best chance, and at least develop habits in games like that when you're out. We kept playing yesterday and got two third-period goals. We kept playing today and got two more.''

Justin Abdelkader and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Wings. Erik Johnson had Colorado's other goal. Howard had 33 saves.

The Wings took a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second period when Athanasiou split the Colorado defense and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier with a forehand deke move.

They increased the advantage to 3-1 when Kronwall scored his first of the season on a power play.

About three minutes later, Yakupov got one back on a power play after defenseman Johnson made a strong play at the blue line to keep a Detroit clearing attempt in the zone.