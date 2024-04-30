MacKenzie's Tierney likeness - gossip

Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie has qualities reminiscent of Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, says interim boss Peter Leven. (Press & Journal)

Former Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie says his dream of getting to Euro 2024 with Scotland helped him get through his injury nightmare after his £2m move to Bristol City. (Scottish Sun)

The timing of Jimmy Thelin's arrival at Aberdeen - the Swede will start work at Pittodrie in June - has been questioned by pundits Kris Boyd and Michael Stewart. (The Herald)

