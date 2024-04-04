Mackenzie Holmes, Jacy Sheldon among Big Ten entrants to WNBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Big Ten had a strong season in the 2023-24 campaign, and some of the conference’s biggest stars will be looking to take their talents to the next level.

Among those announcing their eligibility for the draft were Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, both of whom were unanimously selected as All-Big Ten First Team honorees this season. Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Celeste Taylor will also enter the draft, according to the WNBA.

Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley, who was an All-Second Team, will also enter the WNBA Draft, as will Maryland’s Jakia Brown-Turner.

Sheldon’s Ohio State teammates Rebeka Mikulasikova will also be entering the draft.

Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark has already declared her intention to enter the WNBA Draft, but cannot make that decision official until after the Hawkeyes’ season concludes. Iowa is set to take on UConn Friday night in the Final Four in Cleveland.

Kate Martin is also eligible to enter the draft once Iowa’s season has concluded.

Notably, Indiana seniors Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia were not on the WNBA’s released list, but it is unclear what their plans are for the coming season.

Here is the full list of players from the Big Ten who will be in the draft pool.

Illinois – Camille Hobby

Indiana – Mackenzie Holmes

Maryland – Brinae Alexander, Jakia Brown-Turner

Michigan – Lauren Hansen

Nebraska – Jaz Shelley

Ohio State – Rebeka Mikulasikova, Taiyier Parks, Jacy Sheldon, Celeste Taylor

Penn State – Chanaya Pinto

Rutgers – Kassondra Brown

The WNBA Draft will take place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. It will air on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. Central time.