Mackenzie Entwistle with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Mackenzie Entwistle (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/04/2021
Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 10/04/2021
Elon Musk says that he and Grimes are separated. The two have exchanged colorful back-and-forth on social media in tweets and videos.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down in a major outage that started before noon Monday. Social media fans moved to Twitter to commiserate.
Video uploaded on social media shows activists bombarding Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as liberals have recently expressed growing frustration with the centrist Democrat over her opposition to an economic agenda largely supported by her fellow party members.
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings we continue our look at the top storylines for the 2021-22 NHL season with the top-10 things to watch.
Full results from Monday's rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, won by Bubba Wallace.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast is either hard of hearing, or a very, very quick thinker. While interviewing driver Brandon Brown on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after he won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Stavast had to deal with an unruly crowd. The racing fans, sensing the live cameras, broke into what’s […]
#Bills WR Cole Beasley is not feeling the love currently:
The latest information on the start date to the 2021-22 NHL season, along with other key dates.
Of all the things that could have held up Monday night's game, weather was a long shot.
The Buffalo Sabres snagged the speedy Caps prospect on Monday.
Social media had fun with Rodney Harrison not holding his own umbrella ahead of Sunday Night Football between the Patriots and Buccaneers.
Damien Williams is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
The Ravens tied a longstanding Steelers rushing record after John Harbaugh;s eyebrow-raising call on the final play of a win over the Broncos.
This edition of Yankees-Red Sox in the Wild Card Game could be something special.
The 2021 MLB postseason bracket is set. Heres the schedule for the first two rounds and Wild Card games as well as World Series predictions.
Conor McGregor has the receipt – and he wants the world to know what it shows.
On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers and the Cardinals will meet in the postseason for the sixth time since 1969. History has not been kind to the Dodgers.