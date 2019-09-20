Mackensie Alexander out for Vikings

The Vikings are among the team reportedly calling about Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, since they’re a little short there at the moment.

The Vikings announced that cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) was out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. He suffered a dislocated elbow in the opener.

Mike Hughes (knee) is listed as questionable, and if he plays it will be his first game action in 11 months, since tearing his ACL last October. They’re also without cornerback Holton Hill, who is suspended the first eight games of the season.

Also questionable for the Vikings are linebackers Anthony Barr (groin) and Ben Gedeon (groin), along with guard Pat Elflein (knee).