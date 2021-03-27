Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is returning “home.”

Alexander’s agent, Neil Schwartz, announced Friday night on Twitter that Alexander has agreed to terms with the Vikings.

Alexander, 27, was one of the top remaining free agents on PFT’s top-100 list.

The Vikings selected Alexander in the second round of the 2016 draft. He spent his first four seasons in Minnesota before departing for the Bengals, who signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal.

Alexander played 13 games, including 10 starts, with the Bengals last season. He totaled 47 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups.

Alexander appeared in 55 games and started 10 with the Vikings, recording 103 tackles, two interceptions, 21 pass breakups and 4.5 sacks.

He served as the team’s nickel back his final two seasons in Minnesota and could resume that role this season.

The Vikings also signed Patrick Peterson in free agency and have Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney and Mike Hughes at the position. Hughes’ future would appear to be uncertain with the corner upgrades.

The Vikings, though, would save only $1.177 million in cap space by moving on from Hughes, who has played only 24 games with seven starts in his three seasons.

Mackensie Alexander is returning to the Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk