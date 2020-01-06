Mackensie Alexander meeting with doctors, may have knee surgery

Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander did not play in Sunday’s win over the Saints because of a knee injury and he may be heading for the operating room to address the issue.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Alexander is consulting with doctors to see whether he needs surgery. Alexander has reportedly been diagnosed with a small tear to his lateral meniscus.

The results of Alexander’s consultations will likely determine if there’s any chance Alexander plays again this season. The Vikings placed Mike Hughes on injured reserve last Friday, so they were down two corners against New Orleans.

Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes and Holton Hill got snaps at corner for the Vikings in their overtime win. Minnesota also used a lot of Andrew Sendejo as a third safety during the game.