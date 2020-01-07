Mackensie Alexander to have arthroscopic knee surgery

Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander wasn’t able to play in the team’s win over the Saints last Sunday and he won’t be playing in this weekend’s game against the 49ers either.

Alexander went for further consultations with doctors about his knee injury this week and the diagnosis will result in a trip to the operating room for Alexander. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Alexander will have arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a tear in his meniscus.

While the surgery will rule Alexander out for this week, Pelissero reports that he could potentially return if the Vikings are able to keep their season alive a little longer.

Andrew Sendejo and Holton Hill got work as extra defensive backs with Alexander out last weekend and should continue to see expanded playing time this weekend.