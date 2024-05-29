Advertisement

Mackay-Steven signs up for next season

Experienced forward Gary Mackay-Steven has signed a one-year deal to stay with Kilmarnock.

The former Scotland international, 33, arrived at Rugby Park from Hearts last December and made 10 appearances, scoring one goal, in the second half of Killie's memorable campaign as they finished fourth in the Premiership.

Mackay-Steven now has European football to look forward to, with the draw for the Europa League second qualifying round taking place on 19 June.

And he is the second Killie player in as many days to sign a new contract after Innes Cameron also extended his stay until summer 2025.

