Mackay might 'manipulate' Gray - Preston

Appointing David Gray as head coach to work under Malky Mackay would be the wrong "look" for Hibs, says former Livingston boss Allan Preston.

Now in his fourth spell as caretaker manager, Gray insisted he was "ready" to take on the top job after Sunday's 1-1 draw with relegated Livingston.

But after Mackay took up the sporting director role at Easter Road last week, Preston believes there could be a power imbalance given Gray's inexperience in charge.

"I think he's a contender, but will Hibs give him the job? I don't think so," he said on BBC Sportsound.

"Gray will want to be a manager at some point, but I don't think it's right now and I don't think it's at Hibs.

"I think they'll be looking for someone more experienced and exciting. Look at what Aberdeen have done, they've not gone down the usual route.

"If Malky Mackay appoints David Gray, I don't think that's the right look. Gray would be his own man, but Mackay has more experience and would be sitting above him.

"He's the one who could manipulate him and say 'you need to do this, you need to do that.'"

Former Motherwell captain Stephen Craigen also thinks the Hibs hierarchy will look further afield in the search for a sixth permanent boss in just over four years.

"I can't help but think the Black Knight group will have more investment than their [up to 25%] stake suggests," he said.

"Bill Foley is ruthless and wants success, he wants it to happen now.

"Malky Mackay's first appointment... to appoint someone from within, what's the point in bringing Mackay in? You're appointing him for his contacts and his knowledge of the game.

"I think they'll go for someone not in the norm in Scotland who's been on the roundabout. I think that's exciting for Hibs fans."