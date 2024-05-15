Mackay on fan upset, sporting director role and head coach search
Recently-appointed Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay has been speaking to club media in his first interview since taking the role.
Here are the key points:
On some fans being unhappy with his appointment due to discriminatory language in text messages he sent as Cardiff manager, he says he "understands everyone has points of view" and he would like people to "judge me on the person I am". Mackay apologised at the time and admitted the messages were "disrespectful of other cultures".
His role is about "high performance" and ensuring different areas of the club are "performing efficiently".
Mentions sports science, analysis, recruitment and academy as some of the departments he'll be overseeing.
Wants to make their scouting and talent identification as "robust as possible".
Expects to have a "close relationship" with the incoming head coach.
Been drawn to sporting director role in recent years. Points to role at SFA and said position at Ross County was almost “sporting director and manager”.
Highlights structure of Brentford and Brighton and their success, compared to more “historical” clubs who are now languishing in English League One.
Striving for “success” and a “period of calmness”, says he will “support and back” next head coach.
Wants head coach to “coach with ease”, be “a student of the game” and “a people catcher”.
Audit of first team squad might “take a number of transfer windows”.
Brian McDermott will “move over to focus on recruitment”.