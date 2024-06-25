MacKay departs for Partick Thistle as Aiken goes on loan again

Daniel MacKay has left Hibs to sign a two-year deal with Partick Thistle [SNS]

Winger Daniel MacKay has left Hibernian to join Partick Thistle on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old joined Hibs from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2021 but only made seven appearances.

He spent most of his time out out on loan, most recently with relegated Livingston after stints back at his former club and Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Murray Aiken has also departed for the Championship, rejoining Airdrieonians on a six-month loan.

Aiken made 18 appearances last season for the Diamonds, who also have goalkeeper Murray Johnson on loan from Hibs for the new campaign.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay said: "Murray [Aiken] impressed during his first loan spell last season and this is a good chance for him to build on that."