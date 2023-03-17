Mack Wilson pitches Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins on Patriots

Mack Wilson attempts to recruit Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins to Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mack Wilson Sr. re-upped with the New England Patriots on Thursday, and he's wasting no time trying to help his squad.

The veteran linebacker, who reportedly signed a one-year deal worth up to $ 2.2 million to return to New England in 2023, attempted to gain the ear of two high-profile wide receivers -- DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy -- on Twitter Thursday night.

Might as well shoot your shot, right?

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday that the Patriots have called both the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos about trading for Hopkins and Jeudy, respectively. No deal has materialized yet, however, and based on recent reports, things aren't trending in the right direction for New England on either player.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Patriots aren't in the mix for Hopkins "as of now" after signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal in free agency. On Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported the Broncos don't appear interested in trading Jeudy, believing that he and Courtland Sutton can thrive under new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

While the Patriots have spent considerable resources on a pair of pass-catchers (Smith-Schuster on a three-year, $ 33 million deal and Gesicki on a one-year deal worth up to $ 9 million), they still could use an additional skill player to improve an offense that ranked 26th in the NFL in yards per game last season. The question is whether they'd want to absorb Hopkins' hefty contract ($ 30 million cap hit for 2023) or part with a first-round pick to land Jeudy.

If deals for Hopkins or Jeudy don't materialize, there are other free-agent wide receivers for the Patriots to target -- or the team could turn to the 2023 NFL Draft, where a few talented wideouts could be available for New England at No. 14 overall.