Patrick Mahomes‘ mother took issue with the hit that took her son out of last week’s divisional playoff game. But the NFL did not see it the same way.

The league did not fine Browns linebacker Mack Wilson for the hit that left the Chiefs quarterback with a concussion, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

An independent neurologist cleared Mahomes on Friday to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. He was limited in all three practices this week, listed with the concussion and a toe injury.

Wilson tweeted his relief at Mahomes’ status Friday, writing, “Prayer has been answered.. Go ball out 15! @PatrickMahomes”

Mahomes liked the tweet.

Wilson answered Randi Mahomes’ criticism earlier in the week after she called it “trash football” and questioned why officials hadn’t thrown him out.

“No disrespect mom,” Wilson replied. “I’m just playing hard. This is a dangerous game we play and we take a risk every time we step foot on the field. I’m happy that Pat is okay but mind you.. I’ve never been a dirty player. I just want to win and be great like your son.”

Randi Mahomes accepted Wilson’s explanation, and the league apparently saw the hit the same way Wilson did.

Mack Wilson avoids fine for hit that knocked out Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk