The Mack Weldon x Men's Health Collection Has The Fall Wardrobe Essentials You Need

  • <p>During a time that's felt more or less sartorially monotonous, finding the right pieces to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall is, well, easier said than done. What does one wear for working from home, visiting the office, sessions in the gym and everything else?</p><p>The editors at <em>Men's Health</em> feel your pain—which is why we teamed up with Mack Weldon to bring you a collection of everyday essentials designed to work together for performance. In other words, these pieces will give you the upgrade you need (without skimping on comfort or style). And the best part is, they'll work for any type of lifestyle you may have adopted over the past year.</p><p>The limited-edition <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fpages%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mack Weldon x Men's Health collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mack Weldon x Men's Health collection</a> features eight timeless pieces, from classic tops and bottoms to outerwear and accessories, designed to take on anything—including unpredictable fall weather. Think, waterproof pants and a body-mapped fitted tee (which, naturally, comes in <em>Men's Health </em>red). And, since each piece is made with technical fabric that'll move with you wherever you go, you won't want to wear anything else.</p><p>TLDR; Fall dressing just got a whole lot easier.<br></p>
  • <p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fstealth-crew-neck-t-shirt-mens-health-red&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Flex your fitness gains with this performance tee. Complete with targeted body mapping, this moisture wicking T-shirt—which is made using a blend of recycled Q-nova performance polyamide—is essential for any type of sweat session. </p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Stealth Crew Neck T-Shirt

  • <p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fradius-pant-grey-heather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Say hello to your sleek, new everyday pants. These weather-resistant pants are designed with technical fabric that'll keep you ready for anything that comes your way (or, you know, falls into your lap). </p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Radius Pant

  • <p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$228.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fion-weekender-black-sky&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>From weekend getaways to quick business trips—or for those gym sessions where you need <em>all</em> your gear—this bag will hold it all, and keep your clothes fresh and organized in the process. With eight compartments, an anti-odor silver lining and waterproof zippers, this bag will go the distance. Plus, it has versatile backpack and duffel straps, which means you can carry it your way.</p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Ion Weekender

  • <p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fatlas-full-zip-jacket-true-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Give your fall wardrobe a boost with this full-zip jacket, which is made using recycled PET bottles. This sleek and flattering knit style features ergonomic seaming and water repellancy among other performance details—making it the perfect layering piece for the season.</p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Atlas Full Zip Jacket

  • <p><strong>Nova</strong></p><p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fnova-travel-kit-carbon-heather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Ready to upgrade your Dopp kit? Whether you need something to hold your grooming essentials at home or on the go, this rugged toiletry bag (which boasts a 100% recycled interior and exterior) will get through anything—especially since it features a water-resistant zipper and a no-slip rubberized bottom. To top it off, it comes with four refillable recycled bottles. What more could you need?</p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Nova Travel Kit

  • <p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fstealth-boxer-brief-monument-mens-health-red&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Consider these the Holy Grail of underwear. They'll do it all, but they'll feel like nothing. These comfortable boxer briefs feature body mapping details and moisture-wicking technology, making them your best bet for any activity, whether you're hitting the gym, heading to the pool, working from home or doing anything else.</p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Stealth Boxer Brief

  • <p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fstealth-long-sleeve-t-shirt-asphalt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Whether you need something to wear on those brisk morning runs or you're looking for a base layer to sport underneath your cool-weather wardrobe, you won't go wrong with this long-sleeve tee. Made with technical fabrics that allow complete movement, this timeless staple will have you ready for any occasion and looking your best.</p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Stealth Long Sleeve T-Shirt

  • <p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fsilver-intrepid-long-sleeve-polo-grey-heather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg37258049%2Fmack-weldon-x-mens-health-collaboration%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Need a new go-to polo shirt for fall? The Mack Weldon x Men's Health collection has you covered—literally. Between the lie-flat collar, four-way stretch, anti-odor Silver XT2 fabric and the button cuffs (which are a must for rolling up on those unexpectedly warmer days), there's no doubt this is a must for any closet. </p>
    Mack Weldon x Men's Health Silver Intrepid Long Sleeve Polo

