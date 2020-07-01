Mack Trucks plans special NASCAR Salutes wraps, with help from fans

For the third consecutive year, NASCAR Official Partner Mack Trucks will wrap its NASCAR Mack Anthem haulers with NASCAR Salutes-themed livery, voted on by fans at MackTrucks.com/NASCARSalutes.

The paint schemes honor both military and front-line heroes, and the winning designs will be unveiled July 4 and debut during the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola window, which runs from July 1-31.

Here‘s where you come in. Fans will vote on the four schemes, with the top two favorites winning. One will be a military-specific wrap, and the other will be a front-line workers-specific wrap.

The vote runs from noon ET on July 1-3. So vote early, and vote often!

MORE: Cast your vote now