Mack Hollins lands one-year deal with Atlanta Falcons

The 2023 free agent class for wide receivers in the NFL was nothing to write home about this year with all due respect. It was considered one of the weaker classes in years for the position and not many players have signed deals yet.

On Sunday, former UNC football standout Mack Hollins decided it was time to find a new home and not return to the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, Hollins will head to Atlanta as he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons.

Per reports, Hollins’ one-year deal is worth $2.5M.

The #Falcons have signed former #Raiders WR Mack Hollins to a 1-year, $2.5M deal. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2023

Hollins had a nice season in Las Vegas, finishing with 57 catches for 690 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was also a standout on special teams for the Raiders, providing some extra value.

Prior to that Hollins spent time with both Miami and Philadelphia.

