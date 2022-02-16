Mack Hollins excited about “high-powered stuff” he’s seen from Mike McDaniel

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was the offensive coordinator of the 49ers before being hired in Miami this month and his work with his previous team has won him a fan in one of his new players.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins was a guest on 105.7 The Fan recently and he discussed his reaction to the news that McDaniel will now be running the show for the Dolphins. Hollins said that he’s been impressed by what he saw from the 49ers and that he thinks the Dolphins can take a step forward with McDaniel at the helm.

“I’m super excited. Seeing high-powered stuff they’ve been doing, that’s cool. I say that could be us. That opportunity is there,” Hollins said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Hollins is set for free agency after catching 14 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 season, so he’ll likely need McDaniel to have a similar level of excitement about working together in order to actually be a part of the offense.

