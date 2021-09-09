Mack Hollins may not be a starter for the Miami Dolphins, but he was one of five players named as a captain by his teammates this week.

Via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, Hollins was of a group of players that put themselves up for consideration for the role.

“Everybody gets the chance to go up there and (say), ‘Hey, I want to be a captain,’” Hollins said. “Some guys give a speech, some guys just say, ‘I want to put my name in the hat.’”

“I went up there. My platform was, ‘I want to win games and I want to keep you guys at a high standard and I want you guys to do the same for me, but it would be a pleasure and an honor to lead you all and have, I guess, the patch on my jersey.’

“But I also said, ‘Everybody’s a leader on this team. It doesn’t matter if it’s me. It’s whoever’s out there.’”

Hollins joins offensive lineman Jesse Davis, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive back Jason McCourty, and safety Clayton Fejedelem as the the team captains this season. Hollins will be a depth option at receiver behind DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson.

The absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the list of captains was a potentially curious omission. However, Hollins said it’s not a reflection of the leader that Tagovailoa has been with the Dolphins.

“I know the question will probably come, ‘Why isn’t he a captain?’ Just because you’re a quarterback or just because you’re this doesn’t mean you have to be the captain of you have to be this,” Hollins said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

“Tua’s an excellent leader, exceptional leader, and the transformation he’s made from last year to this year is incredible.”

Mack Hollins on being named captain, Tua Tagovailoa not being one with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk