Wide receiver Mack Hollins is staying in Miami.

Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com reports that Hollins has agreed to a new deal with the Dolphins. It is a one-year pact with no other terms available.

The Dolphins claimed Hollins off of waivers from the Eagles in December 2019 and he played in every game with the team last season. He had 16 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown while playing just over a quarter of the offensive snaps and filling a special teams role.

Assuming Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson are back with the team after opting out last year, the Dolphins now have 12 wideouts under contract for 2021.

Mack Hollins back to Dolphins on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk