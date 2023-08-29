Mack cut, McGowan to injured reserve as NFL teams trim rosters

Aug. 29—For a few days, the NFL's Washington Commanders had two players from Whitfield County on the roster.

Neither of them will be on the team's 53-man roster when the season begins.

Ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to reach that magic number, Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Isaiah Mack, a defensive tackle, was released by the team, while McGowan, a second-year wide receiver and Dalton High graduate, was placed on the reserve/injured list, ending his season.

Players on the list can remain attached to the team, but don't count toward the 53-man total. McGowan was placed on the list before 4 p.m. Tuesday, which makes him ineligible to see the field this season.

Mack, a four-year veteran, is free to sign with the practice squad or main roster of any team.

Both players were members of Washington's 90-man roster during training camp and appeared in preseason games.

Mack started his brief stint in a Washington uniform just eight days before being cut on Monday. Mack signed in January and began training camp with the New York Jets before being released on Aug. 8.

After going undrafted in the 2019 draft out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Mack spent spent 2019 and most of 2020 with the Tennessee Titans. He played in 13 games with the Titans in his rookie season, but has seen the field in just 10 games since, none in 2022. Mack has spent time with the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks prior to his time with the Jets. Mack's last two regular season appearances came in 2021 with Baltimore.

After finishing his college career at Georgia Tech in 2021, McGowan didn't make the initial 53-man roster with Washington last season, but was elevated to the main roster and eventually appeared in two games, making three receptions for 34 yards.

Whitfield County — and Dalton High — still have some representation in the NFL.

Dalton grad Jahmyr Gibbs, the 12th overall pick by the Detroit Lions, is set to make his NFL debut when the Lions open the season against Kansas City on Sept. 7.