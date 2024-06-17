Mack Brown wishes the UNC baseball team good luck for CWS elimination game

UNC head football coach Mack Brown has a lot on his plate this summer, especially given we’re just over two months away from North Carolina’s season-opener at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Most importantly, Brown has to figure out who his starting quarterback is going to be. Tar Heel Nation thought Duke’s Mayo Bowl starter Conner Harrell was the answer, then Max Johnson transferred in from Texas A&M.

To add another wrinkle into the mix, Jacolby Criswell transferred back to UNC after a year at Arkansas. Criswell, an Arkansas native, didn’t get much playing time before now-UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Even with a busy offseason, Brown still has time to cheer on other North Carolina team.

With the Tar Heels’ baseball squad currently playing in the College World Series, facing an elimination game against fellow ACC rival Florida State on Tuesday, Brown delivered a good luck message to the UNC baseball program.

North Carolina started its CWS run with a 3-2, come-from-behind win over ACC rival Virginia, but fell victim to Tennessee’s hot bats in a 6-1 defeat on Father’s Day.

Who knows – if the Diamond Heels are lucky, Brown might just show up to Tuesday afternoon’s game. Country music star and avid UNC fan Eric Church already did, so Brown wouldn’t be the first.

Regardless of what Brown does, it’s nice to know North Carolina baseball has support from Brown.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire