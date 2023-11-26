Mack Brown on UNC football’s loss to NC State: ‘I did a very poor job of preparing our team’

Saturday was an all too familiar sight for North Carolina football fans.

From the start, they were outplayed by NC State as the Wolfpack opening up a 23-0 lead on North Carolina. The Tar Heels offense couldn’t muster anything until their final drive before halftime when they finally got into the end zone. Trailing 26-7 at halftime, the game was pretty much over as it was another statement by the Wolfpack.

For the Tar Heels, they looked uninspired and unprepared to play, something we’ve seen too many times. And after the game, head coach Mack Brown took responsibility for the loss.

“I did a very poor job of preparing our team… it’s on me completely.” pic.twitter.com/KamAws6Pev — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) November 26, 2023

I really don’t know how UNC prepared for NC State throughout the week but after watching the Wolfpack plant their flag at midfield in Kenan last year, you would think they would have wanted to come out and make a statement.

That wasn’t the case and it’s another bad loss in the Brown era.

