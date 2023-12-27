Mack Brown reveals what UNC football is looking to add in transfer portal

North Carolina is prepping for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, facing off against West Virginia in Charlotte. It’s a chance for UNC to end the season on a positive note and build some momentum for the offseason.

And it’s going to be another interesting offseason.

Already, the Tar Heels have seen a handful of players enter the transfer portal while adding four players of their own. But North Carolina is hoping they aren’t finished yet and have some more additions coming. On Tuesday, Brown talked about the transfer portal and what they hope to add at media day for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

He pointed to offensive line, defensive line, and running back:

Mack Brown just said they are looking at getting an offensive lineman, defensive lineman and running back in the portal. — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) December 26, 2023

UNC has already added an offensive lineman in Austin Blaske out of Georgia but missed out on another. They have also lost a few running backs to the portal after Omarion Hampton’s breakout year.

It will be interesting to see if they can land some talent out of the portal to fill some needs going into next year.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire