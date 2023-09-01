Mack Brown releases statement on Tez Walker situation, slams NCAA

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown isn’t happy with the NCAA.

With just about 24 hours until the Tar Heels kick off the 2023 season in Charlotte against South Carolina, the status of Tez Walker is still uncertain as the NCAA has yet to make a decision on his appeal. The NCAA ruled Walker ineligible a few weeks back, citing the transfer rules.

North Carolina did appeal as soon as the ruling was handed down but so far, they have not heard anything on his status. And that didn’t make Brown a happy man.

The head coach released this statement on Friday night, slamming the NCAA:

A statement from Coach Brown on the Tez Walker situation pic.twitter.com/jXTB0Yjqwl — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 1, 2023

Brown is right. There should have been a decision made already on the appeal whether accepted or denied.

Walker will still travel with UNC but unless something happens between now and kickoff it’s very unlikely he will play. That means UNC quarterback Drake Mayen will be without his top receiving weapon for the first game at least and maybe more.

