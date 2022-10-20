Mack Brown named to Paul Bear Bryant Coach of the year award watch list

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has managed to bring the football program back to national attention even after a two-decade departure. UNC is on a roll this season with a 6-1 record, fresh off the 38-35 win over rival Duke Blue Devils.

The hard work Brown has put in this season hasn’t gone unnoticed as the 71-year-old coach received some mid-season flowers as he was named to the Paul Bear Bryant Coach of the year award watch list.

This award isn’t new territory for Brown, winning the award in 2005 as the coach for the Texas Longhorns. Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik also won the award in 2010 when he coached Auburn to their national championship.

The watch list includes 25 coaches from around the nation as follows:

Dino Babers (Syracuse), Mack Brown (North Carolina), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Dave Clawson (Wake Forest), Bret Bielema (Illinois), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Sonny Dykes (Texas Christian), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Lance Leipold (Kansas), Steve Sarkisian (Texas), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Gus Malzahn (Central Florida), Jeff Traylor (Texas at San Antonio), Kane Wommack (South Alabama), Chip Kelly (University of California), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Lincoln Riley (Southern California), Kyle Whittingham (Utah), Josh Heupel (Tennessee), Lane Kiffin (Mississippi), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Mark Stoops (Kentucky).

The winner will be announced live from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

