Mack Brown was named to Coach of the Year watch list

The UNC football program is having its best season in decades, and Mack Brown is finally getting his flowers for it after being named to the Paul Bear Bryant Awards watch list for Coach of the Year.

Winning coach of the year is not new territory for Brown, who won the honor in 2005 when he coached the Texas Longhorns to a national championship. Brown is one of four coaches to crack the list from the ACC, joining Jeff Brohm, Mike Elko, and Mike Norvell.

UNC’s name is starting to whisper as a potential playoff team, and it is easy to see why. The team is 6-0 for the first time since 1983. All while looking impressive on offense and defense, led by their star quarterback, Drake Maye.

The Tar Heels underwent a significant change this offseason, especially on the staff, and despite the movement and fight with the NCAA, they have coasted the last few games with a prime-time win over Miami and statement games against Pitt and Syracuse.

If UNC can get to the ACC championship without a loss, that award jumps to Chapel Hill.

