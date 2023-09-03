Mack Brown makes college football history in win over South Carolina

Mack Brown has just added his name to the college football record books following Saturday’s game in Charlotte.

With a 31-17 win over South Carolina to open the season, it marked the 100th career win for Brown as head coach of the Tar Heels. And with that, Brown became the first coach in college football history to win at least 100 games at two different schools.

Brown also did it while coaching Texas, finishing his career with the Longhorns at 158.

This win was a big one for Brown and his team as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the Gamecocks. They led by as much as 17 in the second half and held off a late surge to get the win.

This is Brown’s 15th year with the Tar Heels, coaching for 10 seasons from 1988-1997 before leaving to take the Texas job. He returned in 2019 and the Tar Heels have not had a losing season in his second stint.

Brown and the Tar Heels will look to continue the momentum next week when they host Appalachian State in Chapel Hill.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire