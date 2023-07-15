Mack Brown’s job is ‘safe and secure’ per CBS Sports analyst

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has led the program to a bowl game in each of the four years in his second stint back. While North Carolina is 1-3 in those bowl games, the program has improved from the disaster years of 2017 and 2018 in which they won a combined five games.

Yes, there is frustrations with the 1-3 bowl record and a loss in the Atlantic Coast Championship Game, but Brown is getting the program back on track with recruiting and the success of quarterback Drake Maye.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Despite those frustrations, Brown’s job is safe and secure for the 2023 season as CBS Sports analyst Dennis Dodd labeled it. The analyst put out his hot seat ranking for all 133 FBS coaches going into this season and Brown is one of 42 coaches that are “safe and secure” in the rankings.

That makes a lot of sense seeing that Brown will likely leave on his own terms when he’s ready to retire. North Carolina didn’t bring him back just to coach for a few years and fire him, especially when he hasn’t had a losing record.

With that being said, the Tar Heels do need to put together a solid season here in 2023 and not waste what is very likely going to be the final year for Drake Maye.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire