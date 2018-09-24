Mack, Bears defense was prepared for Josh Rosen's NFL debut

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

With 4 minutes left and down two points, the Cardinals decided that it was apparently the right time to throw in their rookie QB. 

Josh Rosen, who Arizona took with the 10th overal pick in the 2018 draft, made his debut against Khalil Mack and the Bears defense and looked ... appropriately overwhelmed: 

Rosen's final line? 4-7 for 36 YDS and one INT. 

The Bears defense apparently knew the switch was coming, too:

There are a lot of issues the Bears need to clean up, Mack and the defensive gameplans aren't one of them. 

