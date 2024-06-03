MacIntyre wins first PGA Tour title with dad on bag

MacIntyre had previously won twice on the European Tour [Getty Images]

Canadian Open final leaderboard

-16 R MacIntyre (Sco); -15 B Griffin (US); -14 V Perez (Fra); -13 T Kim (Kor), R McIlroy (NI); -12 C Connors (Can)

Selected others: -8 A Rai (Eng); -7 D Skinns (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 M Wallace (Eng)

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre held off a host of challengers to win his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre, whose caddie at Hamilton Golf and Country Club was his father Dougie, the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban, recovered from a shaky start to win by one on 16 under par.

"I'm crying with joy but I'm laughing because I didn't think it was possible," said MacIntyre," whose £1.33m prize is the biggest financial win by a Scottish golfer at a single event.

"I was going down the last and my dad's trying to tell me to stay focused and swing smooth because [on Saturday] I got a little bit too fast, but in my head I wasn't listening to him.

"I wanted to win this for my dad, this is the guy who has taught me the game of golf and I just can't believe I have done this with him on the bag.

"This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, my team."

MacIntyre Senior will return to Scotland on Monday after his son's success [Getty Images]

The 27-year-old hit a closing two-under-par 68 to finish ahead of American Ben Griffin with Frenchman Victor Perez a further stroke back and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on 13 under along with South Korea's Tom Kim.

MacIntyre is the first Scottish player to win on the PGA Tour since Martin Laird in 2020 and the victory secured his place at the US Open which starts on 13 June at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

He had led by four shots going into the final round but saw that advantage disappear after he bogeyed the first and home favourite Mackenzie Hughes made three early birdies.

The Scot responded superbly to birdie the fourth, seventh and eighth holes to regain control of the £7.4m event, despite having to ask for a drone being used for the television coverage to be moved on several occasions before he finally got his wish.

Another birdie on the 11th was followed by a wild tee shot on the 12th into a water hazard and another bogey on the 13th opened the door for the chasing pack, but Europe's Ryder Cup winner crucially birdied the 15th.

Griffin had piled on the pressure with birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th to close within one of his playing partner but could not find another as MacIntyre safely parred the last three holes.

After two-putting from 12 feet for the win he embraced his father, who had been called on to caddie at short notice

"It's unbelievable. I'm a grasscutter not a caddie," said MacIntyre senior.

"Last Saturday night, I'm sitting on the couch at home and I'm [thinking] can I leave my job here, I'm busy at work.

"Eight o'clock the next morning I'm on a flight out here and wow."