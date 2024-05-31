MacIntyre takes lead in Canada - and credits caddie dad

Canadian Open second-round leaderboard

-10 R MacIntyre (Sco), R Fox (NZ); -8 J Dahmen (US); -7 D Skinns (Eng), A Novak (US), M Hughes (Can)

Selected others: -3 T Fleetwood (Eng), A Rai (Eng); -2 R McIlroy (NI); Level S Lowry (Ire), M Wallace (Eng), H Hall (Eng); +3 M Laird (Sco); +4 B Taylor (Eng); +8 C Tarren (Eng)

Bob MacIntyre says his dad Dougie did "a good job" as his stand-in caddie as the Scotsman took the joint lead at the halfway point in the Canadian Open.

The 27-year-old, who is bogey-free this week, followed up his opening 64 with a 66 to sit on 10 under alongside Ryan Fox at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

That is three better than overnight leader David Skinns after the Englishman could manage only a one-over 71, nine strokes worse than his opening round, to sit joint fourth.

MacIntyre is without a regular caddie at the moment and his father flew out on Sunday to carry for him this week.

"We were walking up the last and he said, 'I think I might need to start negotiating a wage this week'," MacIntyre said. "It's an experience for both of us. He's done a good job so far."

The Scot also reflected on the events of last week, when news emerged that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray had taken his own life hours after walking off the course.

"It's taken my mind completely off the game of golf," MacIntyre said. "After the news of last week, things are a lot bigger than the game of golf.

"We are human beings and I've put my dad on the bag and we are just trying to enjoy it as much as we can because we don't know how much longer we have got of that.

"There has been zero expectation as there's been a lot going on this week. I came out here, put my dad on the bag and tried to play smart golf. I'm just trying to get into position for the weekend."

MacIntyre shares the lead with New Zealander Fox, who shot a 64 on Friday, with American Joel Dahmen two strokes back.

Rory McIlroy tumbled down the leaderboard after following his opening 66 with a 72 to sit two under at the halfway stage.