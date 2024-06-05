MacIntyre says rest in Oban shows US Open ambition

Dougie MacIntyre was a stand-in caddie for son Bob in Canada [Getty Images]

Bob MacIntyre will "probably have a few drinks with my mates in the house at the weekend" in Oban while the world class golfers he beat to win the Canadian Open on Sunday are back on the USPGA Tour treadmill.

But the 27-year-old Scot says his decision to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament shows the height of his ambition and "was no disrespect" to the event's host, Jack Nicklaus.

His first victory on the tour secured his place in one of its signature events - one boasting a prize fund of £15.7m.

But, after playing six tournaments in a row and with the US Open to come next week, MacIntyre opted to return home to Scotland for a few days before heading back across the Atlantic for the year's third major championship.

"It's been a good six weeks," he said. "The mental aspect of that six-week stretch was high and then obviously winning last week was an even bigger high.

"If I played Memorial, US Open and the Travelers, that's nine weeks in a row. Not many players play nine weeks in a row, except probably me, the madman.

"But does preparing right for the US Open not show ambition? It's up to you."

While winning in Canada has given him renewed belief that he can win on the USPGA Tour, he stressed that "I am not going to change as a person".

MacIntyre revealed that he was laughing during the trophy presentation because he never expected to win with his father acting as an emergency caddie and "thought I was going to wake up from a dream".

His weekend victory means he has gathered enough points to cut short his time on the US Tour and push for the DP World Tour finals in Europe.

"Me and my dad and family have just done something special and I just wanted to get home and spend time with the people who really matter in life," he added.

"I want to be one of the best players in the world, if not the best. Lately, especially the last six weeks, that run of six events, something changed and the results have shown that.

"A lot has changed in the last week. It's been a bit of a circus. But I've realised Scotland's my home and it always will be."