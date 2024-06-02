MacIntyre leads by four at Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre (right) has his father Dougie as his caddy this week [Getty Images]

Canadian Open third-round leaderboard

-14 R MacIntyre (Sco); -10 R Fox (NZ), M Hughes (Can), B Griffin (US); -9 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Crowe, J Dahmen, S Burns (all US)

Selected others: -8 A Rai (Eng); -7 R McIlroy (NI); -5 M Wallace (Eng); -4 D Skinns (Eng); -2 S Lowry (Ire)

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre will take a four-shot lead into the final day of the Canadian Open.

The 27-year-old picked up five shots over the closing five holes of his third round to reach 14 under par in Ontario.

Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox and Ben Griffin are in a share of second place, with England’s Tommy Fleetwood on nine under after a bogey-free 64 on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy also fired himself back into contention with a 65, taking the Northern Irishman to seven under.

"There are still some low scores out there," said world number three McIlroy. "It felt like it could’ve been better but I got myself back into the tournament and hopefully within touching distance of the guys going into tomorrow."

MacIntyre, seeking his first PGA Tour title, was one over for the day after 13 holes.

But he knocked in three straight birdies before sinking a 30-foot putt for eagle on the par-five 17th.

"I just stuck in there. I didn't have it great at the start, but I feel like whenever I dropped a shot, I bounced back with maybe two good shots into the green, and I would pick up a shot back," said MacIntyre, who has his father Dougie caddying for him this week at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

"It never got away from me. A bit of luck, a bit of myself being staying in the moment, staying calm. I got my reward with the putter in the end."