MacIntyre keen to continue feeling pressure at the top

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre says he is enjoying the opportunity of handling the pressure of success after going into the final day of the US PGA Championship just three shots behind the leaders.

The Oban golfer recorded a third round of 66 – including six birdies – to finish 12 under par, putting him joint seventh with Justin Rose in a chasing pack pursing leaders Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

And MacIntyre, who has admitted struggling since moving to America to join the PGA Tour this season, said he was relishing the prospect of challenging for his first major championship.

“The only reason there’s pressure is because you care so much,” he said.

“It’s only because you care about what you’re doing, the position that you’re in. But it’s fun. It’s part of it. It’s new in an individual event, the pressure.

The 27-year-old had an unbeaten debut in the Ryder Cup last year, but admits the circumstances around playing the Valhalla course in Kentucky are offering him a very different challenge.

“Obviously the Ryder Cup was a bit more severe but I had team-mates to back me up,” he said.

“This time it’s me and Mike, my caddie. We’re out there fighting as much as we can. I’m going to get nervous but all I can do is try my best and see where we end up.

“If I’m in with a chance, I’m in with a chance, and then we may start think about winning a golf tournament.

“But until about probably the 68th hole I’m going to try and just play golf, and then at the 68th hole I have to maybe think about what I’m doing.”