MacIntyre will be cheering on Scotland from US Open

[SNS]

If you notice Bob MacIntyre getting a jog on between holes during his second round at golf's US Open, it's because he's got a game to watch over 4,000 miles away.

The Scot, in prime form after winning the Canadian Open two weeks ago, is feeling lucky about his 12:18 BST tee time on Friday at Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Why? Well, barring any pesky weather disruption, it will mean he's finished in time watch his nation's Euro 2024 against Germany at 20:00.

"I was hoping I would get the draw I got," he told BBC Sport. "I've not checked the weather, I don't care about that... I just want to see the football game.

"We will grab a coffee after the round then sit in the house and cheer them on. Hopefully the boys can do an upset. They've got the players and the skill, it's just about executing.

"It's exciting for the whole country and to go back-to-back in Euros - we are starting to build momentum. It shows things are possible. So who knows what might happen."

