How 'machine' Salah helped inspire Gordon

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Anthony Gordon revealed how meditation helps him to cope with the pressure of playing football. He also talked about how seeing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah talk about visualisation helped him take more interest in it.

"Meditating is more of a coping mechanism to help with pressures of playing and just allows me to react from a higher place than my own emotions as playing emotionally doesn’t help me," said Gorddon.

"My preparation starts two days before the game. I do a lot of meditation and visualisation, so if a chance comes to me in the game, its like I already lived it. It helps me trust in my ability, so when the opportunity comes in the game I don’t overthink it.

"My confidence comes from my preparation. I don’t know where it comes from as no one around me is like that, I love learning stuff and I took a liking to psychology. Some footballers like to play instinctively, but I love the mindset of getting myself into that space before getting into that position. I have seen seen [Mohamed] Salah talk about it and that’s where I took more of a interest in it, as he is a machine and a winner and you wouldn’t go wrong following what he does."