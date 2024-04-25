Machado to become a father: Padres place star 3B on paternity leave

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — If you were wondering why Manny Machado has been gone recently, it’s for a good reason.

On Monday, the Padres third baseman was placed on paternity leave ahead of the Friars’ series with the Colorado Rockies, according to the team.

Machado and his wife are expecting the delivery of their first child, MLB.com reported. He is set to return to the lineup on Friday for when the Philadelphia Phillies come into San Diego for a three-game series.

Coincidently, Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper was also placed on paternity leave on Monday, but his return is uncertain at this time.

The star slugger has started at designated hitter in every game this season before being placed on the paternity list.

