Macclesfield appoint Savage as head coach

Robbie Savage has been a member of the board and shareholder of Macclesfield since their formation in October 2020 [Rex Features]

Macclesfield have appointed Robbie Savage as their head coach, while former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has also joined the club in an unspecified role.

Former Leicester, Birmingham and Blackburn midfielder Savage, who is a shareholder at the club, takes over as replacement for Michael Clegg who departed on Monday.

Savage, 49, previously held a director of football role with the club since its reformation in 2020 following the downfall of Macclesfield Town.

"As a result of achieving two promotions as well as reaching a play-off final and FA Trophy semi-final within the club’s first three years, it came as no surprise when Robbie was offered a senior role elsewhere recently," a club statement said.

"Robbie subsequently agonised over this on numerous levels as it would have meant him relinquishing his role at Macclesfield FC – in addition to his shareholding.

"This was something which the board was not prepared to let happen and it was unanimously decided that Robbie should be given the chance to prove himself here at Macclesfield FC as he launches his coaching career with us."

Savage is the club's seventh managerial appointment since 2020 while the former Wales midfielder has brought in Peter Band as his assistant.

His arrival at the helm comes after the Silkmen narrowly missed out on promotion from the seventh-tier Northern Premier League Premier Division last season having been defeated in a play-off by Marine.

Heskey, 46, ended his playing career in 2016 having played over 800 games and won 62 England caps.

Since his retirement, he has worked with former club Leicester City as a coach of their women's team, taking over as head coach on an interim basis in 2021.

In 2023, he took on a coaching role with England's youth set-up ahead of last year's Under-17 World Cup.

Macclesfield FC was relaunched following the demise of Macclesfield Town, who were expelled from the National League in 2020 having been wound up by the High Court.

The newly-formed club entered the league pyramid in the North West Counties League and has subsequently achieved two promotions and reached the FA Trophy semi-final in their first three and a half years of existence.