Macca named the new athletic director at Wheeler

May 7—NORTH STONINGTON — Bern Macca, who once held the same position at The Williams School for six years, has been named the new athletic director at Wheeler High School.

Macca succeeds Ellen Turner, who will retire after this school year, following 35 years of teaching, coaching and administrating at Wheeler.

"I am excited and grateful to become the next AD at Wheeler," Macca said. "I have been teaching at Wheeler for the past three years and I love the place. It is a tiny school with a huge heart and a great place to work. And I'm thrilled to use my previous experiences in high school and college athletics and lead the athletic program. My goal is to build upon the solid foundation that Ellen Turner has established over the course of her career."

Macca is a math and special education teacher at Wheeler.

In her career, Macca has been the associate commissioner of the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference and has coached and taught at Mitchell College.

Macca was a star athlete at Stonington High School. She was also a standout women's basketball player at Connecticut College, where she graduated in 1995.

