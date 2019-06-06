Mac Williamson signs contract with Mariners, homers in first at-bat originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball can sometimes be a very small world.

Mac Williamson signed a minor league contract with the Mariners on Wednesday and was right away called up to the big leagues because outfielder Braden Bishop was placed on the injured list with a lacerated spleen. Bishop is the older brother of Hunter Bishop, drafted 10th overall by Williamson's previous team on Monday.

Williamson was designated for assignment on the last homestand and cleared waivers over the weekend. He elected to become a free agent and apparently arrived in Tacoma on Tuesday night to join Seattle's Triple-A team. His time there was short-lived.

Manager Daren Brown saw Williamson take batting practice, called him into his office, and said, "Mac, that was one impressive round of B.P. You're going to the majors."



This happened an hour ago.



— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) June 6, 2019

Williamson played 15 games for the Giants, batting .115 with one homer before being DFA'd for the second time this season. At the time of his official release, manager Bruce Bochy said he was rooting for Williamson to catch on elsewhere and succeed.

"I wish him the best," Bochy said. "He came up as a Giant and unfortunately it didn't quite work out like he hoped or we hoped, but I think he has good baseball left. Sometimes a change of scenery can do a lot of good."

That change of scenery appears to have already paid dividends. Williamson hit a pinch-hit 3-run home run in his first at-bat with the Mariners on Wednesday night.

Mr. Mac Williamson... ¡VAYA MANERA DE DEBUTAR CON #LosMarineros! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/abXNXDLrto — Marineros de Seattle (@LosMarineros) June 6, 2019

Williamson could find himself in a nice spot if he gets hot. The Mariners kicked off what is expected to be a widespread rebuild over the weekend by trading outfielder Jay Bruce to the Phillies.