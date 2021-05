ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

After missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, the Patriots went on a spending spree during the offseason, bringing in several marquee free agents to Foxborough and dishing out over $130 million in guaranteed money in just the first few days. The Patriots signed a pair of tight ends, Hunter Henry (from LAC) and Jonnu Smith (from TEN), a pair of wide receivers, Kendrick [more]